Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gary Janssen, failure to stop or yield to school bus with stop sign out, $200, $10 court cost; Tory Beemer, speeding, $127; Preston Randolph, failure to yield, stop at sign, $100; Brian Parko, speeding in school zone, $150, $10; William Steenbeke, no liability insurance, $300, $10; Amaris May McCue, improper backing, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Natosha Marie Martin, public intoxication, $400, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Clint Nylander, Powell, speeding, $119; Braden McNeil, Billings, speeding, $128.
