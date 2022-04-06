The Park County Animal Shelter will be hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Guests can enjoy an Easter egg hunt that begins at 2:30, photos with the Easter bunny, egg decorating, crafts and games. The event is being offered free to the community but a donation of $5 per child or a donation of pet food is recommended. People are asked to bring their own Easter baskets for the egg hunt.
The event is the latest of many for the shelter.
“We are truly dedicated to the preservation of life and quality existence for all companion animals,” the shelter states in its mission.
On April 3, the shelter hosted a Trap Neuter Return clinic, a nationally recognized, widely adopted approach to caring for unsocialized cats by ensuring that they are sterilized (spayed or neutered), vaccinated and returned to their outdoor homes. The shelter cared for 16 cats from two locations. One cat, while in their care, birthed multiple kittens that are now in a foster home and being well cared for.
“We hope our community will join us for some Easter fun,” said outreach coordinator Jackie Hinther. “We would not be where we are today without our incredible community. Come see our beautiful facility, our adoptable animals, and have some family fun.”
For more information or to support the organization the community can reach out to the PCAS in person at 3 Arrow Avenue, Cody, WY 82414 or online, ParkCountyAnimalShelter.org.
