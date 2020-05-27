The Cody High School scholarships for the Class of 2020 have been awarded, thanks to the generous giving of local organizations and schools the students plan to attend, totaling around $197,000. Following is a list of the students and the scholarships they received:
Emmalee Beardall: Yellowstone Harmony Choir Scholarship, Jerry and Sonja Wenger Music Activity/Talent Scholarship
Michaela Jo Bell: NWC Matthias Ambrose Scholarship
Braydon Bond: Cody Youth Council Scholarship, Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship
Kayla Boswell: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship
Dalton Brennan: Rass & Pat Bales Memorial Scholarship, Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship
Wyatt Burichka: Journalism Education Association Scholarship, Wyoming Journalist of the Year Scholarship
Sydni Charles: HMA Jon Brafford Award, HMA Dryl Anderson Award, Marigold N Saunder Scholarship, Collier Barcus/Casper Chase Fallen Soldiers Scholarship
Emily Cole: Sunlight Federal Credit Union Scholarship, RMC Trustee Merit Award
Andrew Colegrove: Music Technology Program Scholarship
Jackson Davis: Cody High School of 1949 Scholarship
Brook Deal: Sunlight Federal Credit Union Scholarship
Natalie Demple: Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Sunset Elementary Scholarship, The Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Auxiliary Scholarship
Vincent Evans: David Buswell Memorial Award funded by the Presbyterian Church, Sheridan College Admissions Scholarship
Anna Foote: Christ Episcopal Mission Bargain Box Scholarship, Sunset Elementary Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship, Sheridan College Admissions Scholarship
Breanna Gillaspie: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship
Parker Goodwin: Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship, Cody Country Cattlewomen Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship
Eli Gunther: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship
Jack Harris: Glenn E. Livingston PTK Elementary Scholarship, Swallow Family Scholarship
Hunter Hays: Idaho State Athletic Football Scholarship, Idaho State Leadership and Service Scholarship, Cody American Legion/Spirit of Cody High Boy Scholarship, Cody Country Outfitters and Guides Scholarship
Moran Ash Heydenberk: PEO Chapter D, Lynna Wells Memorial Scholarship, Soroptimist Live Your Dream Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship, Mesa University Distinguished Scholar Merit Scholarship, Mesa University Athletic Soccer Scholarship, Lawrence Meister Memorial Scholarship
Magnus Hiltz: The Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Scholarship
Madison Icenogle: Soroptimist Live Your Dream Scholarship, Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship
Kya Jackson: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship
Solie Jackson: Richard Proefrock Scholarship
Hunter Kindt: University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship
Porter Laing: Cody Music Club Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship
Skyelar Luthy: Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Lawrence Meister Memorial Scholarship
Kai Dale Lynn: Wyoming Game Wardens Scholarship, The Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship
Augustus Mahieu: Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship
Madyson McBride: Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Auxiliary Scholarship, Sheridan College Admissions Scholarship
Duncan McLeod: Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship, Glenn E Livingston PTK Scholarship, Montana State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, C.I.C. Scholarship Construction Industry Center, Rapid City, SD Scholarship, CHS National Honor Society Scholarship
Harley Meadows: Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Dorthy Banks Memorial, NWC Alumni Association, Dick and Jeannette Smith Memorial Humanities Scholarship, Rober James Barthell Memorial Scholarship
Mason Merager: Cody Valley Credit Union Scholarship, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Garland Light and Power Scholarship, Cody VFW-R. George Reed Memorial Scholarship, K.T. Roes Memorial Scholarship Awarded by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Park County Commissioners Scholarship, Rosemary Nickles Memorial Aviation, Heart Mountain Co-op Marketing Association Scholarship, Walter Urbigkit Scholarship awarded by the WY Community Foundation, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Scholarship
Logan Nugent: Pepsi Scholarship
Eliza Payne: Cody Music Club Scholarship
Maxwell Peters: John DeWitt Memorial Scholarship
Kaitlyn Polley: Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship, PEO Chapter AO BIL Scholarship, Montana State University WUE Scholarship, University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholarship, Michigan State University Scholarship
Owen Preston: Christ Episcopal Mission Bargain Box Scholarship, UNLV Rebel Scholarship
Victoria Ransom: Wapiti Women Scholarship
Dillon Romero: Appointment to USAF Academy Scholarship
Jacob Sandvik: Cody Community Choir Scholarship
Emily Schmidtberger: Cody VFW-R. George Reed Memorial Scholarship, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, K.T. Roes Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Peg Coe Memorial Scholarship, John DeWitt Memorial Scholarship, Trapper Presidential Scholarship
Korbyn Sweeney: Forrest Allen Family Ag Scholarship
Hayden Thomas: Cody Music Club Scholarship, Presbyterian Church Scholarship, Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Belmont Wilson Music Scholarship, Delmont Academic Merit Scholarship
Teagan Thompson: COE Memorial given by the Cody Regional Hospital, Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Shelly Simonton Memorial Scholarship, Park County Republican Women Scholarship, National PEO Chapter AO Star Scholarship, Wyoming PEO AO Muriel E. Spacht Scholarship, PEO Chapter AO The Maguerite in memory of Karna Morton, funded by Cody Regional Health medical staff administration Scholarship,
Cassidy Vaughn: Oliver and Goldie Dawson Scholarship
Kendal Vaughn: Oliver and Goldi Dawson Scholarship
Simona Wambeke: Morrison-Maierle’s 75th Anniversary Scholarship, CHS National Honor Society Scholarship, Eastside Elementary Scholarship
Riley Welch: PEO Chapter D Spirit of Cody High School Girl Scholarship
Jeffrey Williams: Michigan State University Starr Scholarship, University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship
Maximus Williams: Athletic baseball scholarship
Anbo Yao: GT Merit Scholarship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.