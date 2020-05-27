The Cody High School scholarships for the Class of 2020 have been awarded, thanks to the generous giving of local organizations and schools the students plan to attend, totaling around $197,000. Following is a list of the students and the scholarships they received:

Emmalee Beardall: Yellowstone Harmony Choir Scholarship, Jerry and Sonja Wenger Music Activity/Talent Scholarship

Michaela Jo Bell: NWC Matthias Ambrose Scholarship

Braydon Bond: Cody Youth Council Scholarship, Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship

Kayla Boswell: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship

Dalton Brennan: Rass & Pat Bales Memorial Scholarship, Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship

Wyatt Burichka: Journalism Education Association Scholarship, Wyoming Journalist of the Year Scholarship

Sydni Charles: HMA Jon Brafford Award, HMA Dryl Anderson Award, Marigold N Saunder Scholarship, Collier Barcus/Casper Chase Fallen Soldiers Scholarship

Emily Cole: Sunlight Federal Credit Union Scholarship, RMC Trustee Merit Award

Andrew Colegrove: Music Technology Program Scholarship

Jackson Davis: Cody High School of 1949 Scholarship

Brook Deal: Sunlight Federal Credit Union Scholarship

Natalie Demple: Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Sunset Elementary Scholarship, The Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Auxiliary Scholarship

Vincent Evans: David Buswell Memorial Award funded by the Presbyterian Church, Sheridan College Admissions Scholarship

Anna Foote: Christ Episcopal Mission Bargain Box Scholarship, Sunset Elementary Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship, Sheridan College Admissions Scholarship

Breanna Gillaspie: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship

Parker Goodwin: Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship, Cody Country Cattlewomen Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship

Eli Gunther: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship

Jack Harris: Glenn E. Livingston PTK Elementary Scholarship, Swallow Family Scholarship

Hunter Hays: Idaho State Athletic Football Scholarship, Idaho State Leadership and Service Scholarship, Cody American Legion/Spirit of Cody High Boy Scholarship, Cody Country Outfitters and Guides Scholarship

Moran Ash Heydenberk: PEO Chapter D, Lynna Wells Memorial Scholarship, Soroptimist Live Your Dream Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship, Mesa University Distinguished Scholar Merit Scholarship, Mesa University Athletic Soccer Scholarship, Lawrence Meister Memorial Scholarship

Magnus Hiltz: The Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Scholarship

Madison Icenogle: Soroptimist Live Your Dream Scholarship, Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship

Kya Jackson: Cody High School Class of 1949 Scholarship

Solie Jackson: Richard Proefrock Scholarship

Hunter Kindt: University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship

Porter Laing: Cody Music Club Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship

Skyelar Luthy: Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Lawrence Meister Memorial Scholarship

Kai Dale Lynn: Wyoming Game Wardens Scholarship, The Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship

Augustus Mahieu: Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship

Madyson McBride: Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Auxiliary Scholarship, Sheridan College Admissions Scholarship

Duncan McLeod: Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship, Glenn E Livingston PTK Scholarship, Montana State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, C.I.C. Scholarship Construction Industry Center, Rapid City, SD Scholarship, CHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Harley Meadows: Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Dorthy Banks Memorial, NWC Alumni Association, Dick and Jeannette Smith Memorial Humanities Scholarship, Rober James Barthell Memorial Scholarship

Mason Merager: Cody Valley Credit Union Scholarship, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Garland Light and Power Scholarship, Cody VFW-R. George Reed Memorial Scholarship, K.T. Roes Memorial Scholarship Awarded by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Park County Commissioners Scholarship, Rosemary Nickles Memorial Aviation, Heart Mountain Co-op Marketing Association Scholarship, Walter Urbigkit Scholarship awarded by the WY Community Foundation, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #818 Scholarship

Logan Nugent: Pepsi Scholarship

Eliza Payne: Cody Music Club Scholarship

Maxwell Peters: John DeWitt Memorial Scholarship

Kaitlyn Polley: Cody Regional Health Staff Excellence in Science Scholarship, PEO Chapter AO BIL Scholarship, Montana State University WUE Scholarship, University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholarship, Michigan State University Scholarship

Owen Preston: Christ Episcopal Mission Bargain Box Scholarship, UNLV Rebel Scholarship

Victoria Ransom: Wapiti Women Scholarship

Dillon Romero: Appointment to USAF Academy Scholarship

Jacob Sandvik: Cody Community Choir Scholarship

Emily Schmidtberger: Cody VFW-R. George Reed Memorial Scholarship, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, K.T. Roes Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Peg Coe Memorial Scholarship, John DeWitt Memorial Scholarship, Trapper Presidential Scholarship

Korbyn Sweeney: Forrest Allen Family Ag Scholarship

Hayden Thomas: Cody Music Club Scholarship, Presbyterian Church Scholarship, Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Belmont Wilson Music Scholarship, Delmont Academic Merit Scholarship

Teagan Thompson: COE Memorial given by the Cody Regional Hospital, Cody Rotary Club Scholarship, Shelly Simonton Memorial Scholarship, Park County Republican Women Scholarship, National PEO Chapter AO Star Scholarship, Wyoming PEO AO Muriel E. Spacht Scholarship, PEO Chapter AO The Maguerite in memory of Karna Morton, funded by Cody Regional Health medical staff administration Scholarship,

Cassidy Vaughn: Oliver and Goldie Dawson Scholarship

Kendal Vaughn: Oliver and Goldi Dawson Scholarship

Simona Wambeke: Morrison-Maierle’s 75th Anniversary Scholarship, CHS National Honor Society Scholarship, Eastside Elementary Scholarship

Riley Welch: PEO Chapter D Spirit of Cody High School Girl Scholarship

Jeffrey Williams: Michigan State University Starr Scholarship, University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship

Maximus Williams: Athletic baseball scholarship

Anbo Yao: GT Merit Scholarship

