From 50 years ago, here are some stories that were printed in the Enterprise July 15, 1970.
When Will We Get Sylvan Pass Road Finished?
Six years prior, the federal government decided to rebuild the highway over Sylvan Pass which then hadn’t been greatly changed since first getting paved in the 1930s. However, very little work had been done, leaving a torn up and unpaved road with holes and constant clouds of dirt. Given how this affects Cody’s and Yellowstone’s economy, many community members expressed anger in the constant delays for the repaired road.
$30,000,000 Limited Partnership Sale To Finance Husky Drilling Programs
Last week, Husky Oil announced the sale of $30 million in “limited partnership units” to be used for a three-year drilling fund. The sale was through nationwide offices of Goodbody & C. of New York, with Husky Petroleum a wholly owned subsidiary of Husky Oil, as the other party. It will support an operation under the name Husky Exploration, Ltd., designed to look for more drilling opportunities as well as provide for opportunities to drill in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.
Wyoming Now 80
80 years ago on Friday, Wyoming was admitted to the Union as the 44th State, which was 2 years after being an officially recognized territory via the Wyoming Organic Act. In 1917, the state flag, state flower and state bird were chosen, and in 1936 the official license plates pictured the bucking horse. The cottonwood was named the state tree in 1947, and jade the state gemstone in 1967.
Oregon Man Gored By Buffalo In Park
A 69-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, was gored from behind after he and a group of tourists encircled a buffalo to take pictures and panicked it. He was in satisfactory condition after receiving medical attention.
The assistant park superintendent said the buffalo’s reaction was typical, and would not be moved from the area over the incident. While there were regulations against feeding animals, there were none against observing them. He said that tourists should stay in cars and on designated walkways.
A Brailler for Brian...
Bob Barnett, worthy president of Eagles Aerie 818, had asked for help from the organization to help afford a braille machine for six-year-old Brian Ehrnhardt. Brian and his twin sister Sandra were born September 7, 1963, both weighing 5 lbs. 9 oz. total. Despite being the bigger of the two, his blindness was evident with Sandra being more aware and alert compared to Brian.
Declared to have “Retrolental Fibro Plasia,” he had to grow up without sight, eventually being one of six Wyoming students at the Aberdeen School for the Blind. Brian, thanks to the braille machine, was able to write a letter to his mother saying he is doing well in school, is expecting to move on to the second grade and is looking forward to coming home for the summer.
Powell Tribune: The Story of the Little Red Hen
A comment on an editorial from a North Dakota paper compared government aid to ensure living wages to the tale of the Little Red Hen. The editorial added to the original ending of the story by introducing a farmer forcing the Hen to share the bread she made, ‘where some other farmers would have taken all the bread for themselves, he’s just asking to share most of the bread to the needy,’ and the Hen then shares the bread and consequently never makes bread again.
Of course, introducing a farmer to the story as analogous to the U.S. government ruins the story, because the Farmer already takes the Hen’s resources (eggs) for his own use. Also, the lazy animals aren’t really lazy anymore if a farmer is involved, as they are just as used by the Farmer as the Hen, or more so because they are bred for slaughter.
