Friday, September 11th
Cody
Trapper Stampede Rodeo, 7 p.m. Stampede Park.
Saturday, September 12th
Cody
Conservation stewardship project, 9 a.m., Four Bear Trailhead.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Cody Newcomers Club, Irma hotel, 11 am, Governor’s Room. Guest are welcome.
Trapper Stampede Rodeo, 7 p.m. Stampede Park.
Sunday, September 13th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, September 14th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., VFW Hall.
Cody Club, noon, Holiday Inn.
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, September 15th
Cody
Cody Community Blood Drive, 1:30 a.m.-6 p.m., VFW Hall.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.