Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robert Treat, $86; Shantae Peterson, $97; Arthur Middleton, $90; Adam Shaffer, $88; Heather Skinner, $135; Cameron Wentz, $100; Sandra Sisti, $103; Randy White, $140; Ronald Yount, $130; Lyle Emmert, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Alexander Gaisford, illegal parking, $85; Charlie Wells, under 21-years-old possessing alcohol, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $255; Isabell Heiken, Bridger, careless driving, $250; Jill Davidson, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Shawn Allred, operating an unnumbered boat, $150; Brain McGonagle, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Parker Enger, Bend, Ore., $99; Samuel Oliver, Eagan, Minn., $120; Thomas Heed, Bellevue, Wash., $180; Thomas Heed, Bellevue, Wash., $180; Michael Hnatt, College Station, Texas, $180; Alexandre Cassis, Hamilton, Mont., $135; Paul Rivest, Carmel, Ind., $105; Isabell Heiken, Bridger, $270; Leigh Sherwood, San Tan Valley, Ariz., $215; John Rench, Underwood, N.D., $340; Seth Snyder, Basin, $125; Pao Lo, St. Paul, Minn., $135; Dennis Viereck, Walnut, Calif., $170; Gerald Gribble, Glendale, Ariz., $115; Robin Peace, Henderson, Nev., $125; Cody Herman, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, $110; Wheaton Williams, Big Horn, $110; Michael Dart, Mount Pleasant, S.C., $120; Andrew Gawronski, Elma, N.Y., $210; Kimberly Hart, Minneapolis, $135; Jeffrey Lasher, Timnath, Colo., $145; Abby Hudson, Plainfield, Ind., $90; Andrey Manzarenko, Carol Stream, Ill., $125; Brenda Dohm-Meyer, Black Earth, Wis., $120; Jessica Gutknecht, Denver, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Rebecca Watson, Nampa, Idaho, no child safety restraint, $65; Michael Cervantes, Malibu, Calif., failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Thomas Brevard, Brevard, N.C., $250; Craig Olinger, Fort Lupton, Colo., driver’s record of duty not current, $90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.