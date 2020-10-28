Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Estella Hill, speeding, $106; Frank Denbow, driving with no headlights, $100, speeding, $136.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William Teepe, Ormond, Fla., speeding, $128; Rene Pando, Odessa, Texas, $182; Omar Alwayer, Miami Lakes, Fla., speeding, $142; Juan Esparza, La Puenta, Calif., speeding, $137; Francisco Jose Torres, Los Angeles, speeding, $146; Mark Wilson, Powell, no valid drivers license, $150; Eboni Shantelle Jackson, Powell, driving while under suspension, bench warrant.
