Friday, July 16th
Cody
Cody Beer Mile, 4-9 p.m., Park County Complex.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Saturday, July 17th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Yellowstone Beer Fest, 2-8 p.m., Park County Complex lawn.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Sunday, July 19th
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, July 19th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, July 20th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
