There are a number of Easter events for families to check out this weekend.
Elks Egg-stravaganza
Bring your own basket or borrow on one of the Cody Rec center’s plastic mesh bags to swim, splash, hunt and dive for eggs to win prizes and toys in the 10th annual Easter egg hunt.
Free lunch sponsored by the Elks is served at 11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Register in person by Thursday and be entered in a drawing for a special Easter basket.
Come early for check-in so you don’t miss your time slot for the hunts. Due to capacity limits participants will only be allowed to go at their registered time.
Egg hunt times and locations:
5-7 year olds, leisure pool, 10 a.m.
8-9 year olds, leisure pool, 10:20
Adaptive, slide catch pool, 10:40
10-plus and open, leisure pool, 10:40
4 and under, red and blue gyms, 11
Clark Spring Ding
The second annual event is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Clark-Pioneer Rec Center.
A free Easter egg hunt will include 600 filled eggs with youths split into ages 0-3, 4-8 and 9-12. Baskets will be supplied for children to decorate.
Others events include:
• Polestar-sponsored archery and BB gun shooting ranges for ages 8-18
• All ages Bake Walk game with chance to win a dessert
• Filled basket raffle – drawing at 3:45
• .50 cent games
• Free refreshments
Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
The Cody Lions annual Easter egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Olive Glenn Golf Club No. 1 fairway.
Participants are asked to bring their own baskets. Three age groups of 0-4, 5-7 and 8-10 will have separate areas to hunt when it begins at 1 sharp. Meet the Easter Bunny and the Cody Lion.
In case of inclement weather, listen to KODI for alternate date and time.
