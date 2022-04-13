Friday, April 15th
Cody
Elks Egg-stravaganza, starts 10 a.m., free lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rec Center.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Sunday, April 17th
Cody
Cody Lions annual Easter egg hunt, 1-3 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf Course.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 18th
Cody
Cody Nite Rodeo Board and Cody Stampede Parade committee present at Cody Club, noon, Holiday Inn.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 19th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Absaroka Chapter, Wyoming Archaeology Society, 6 p.m., Grizzly Hall at the Cody Library. For more information call (307) 527-7523.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
