Although the name Cassie connotes a proprietress in the red-light district of frontier Cody, her entrepreneurial talents encompassed other professions. Still, she is mainly remembered for her namesake Bar and Lounge.
Trained in a brothel in California, Cassie transferred those skills to Cody where she later became a madam, ran a supper club, acquired land, and opened a café and hair salon.
At one time, she owned the property that became a car dealership in downtown Cody. The story about that transaction tells of her accepting an offer from Bud Webster and then requesting an unusual transfer of the cash.
A successful businessperson, Cassie shared her profits as a philanthropist, anonymously. She also contributed to some city projects, not necessarily by choice.
The history of Cassie and her namesake establishment, including amusing anecdotes, was shared by Bob Richard and Ron Hill during a recent Cody Culture Club program at Cassie’s. For some details they referred to research compiled by Robyn Cutter of the Park County Archives.
Cassie Stevens was born Nov. 5, 1875, in Evanston. At age 17, she started working at her aunt’s bordello in San Francisco and was eventually given the business. She also started occasionally visiting Cody.
In the early 1900s, Cassie moved to Cody and worked for the town’s first madam, Etta Feeley, in a house at 15th and Bleistein in the “Crimson Way,” as the local red-light district was known. Cassie opened her own bawdy house nearby in 1913.
When the town outlawed prostitution in 1930s, she moved west, outside city limits, to the current location of Cassie’s. No longer could the city fathers, when they sought funding for a project, levy fines on her.
At the new site she assembled several small cottages that became the current dining room in 1933. She’d bought the land from Richard’s great-aunt Agnes Volckmer. He said the original cabin, which is located near the present bandstand, was built by his grandfather Fred Richard.
“Cassie Waters’ Place” eventually offered meals, drinks, dancing and illicit diversions, Bob Richard said. Together with Fred Waters, whom she’d married in 1930, they tended bar at night, while he did all the outside work during the day.
“Cassie employed girls to dance with her patrons,” Cutter wrote. “If a man wanted conversation, he bought a girl a drink; the girls then got a cut of the drink price. Further negotiations were up to the girl and her customer, perhaps utilizing Cassie’s nearby rental cabins.”
The laundry was sent out to a business where Hill’s grandmother worked for 15 cents an hour, he said. Certain customers insisted that their belongings be kept separate from the prostitutes’ garments.
Hill noted that there’s little information in the newspapers about Cassie and her dealings, maybe “because people didn’t want to read about it.” There are legal notices of liquor licenses granted to Cassie.
“Although Cassie still hired girls to entertain the men, Cassie’s remained a high-class environment,” Cutter wrote. “People who worked for her remembered how well she paid and how she was always fast to compensate well for overtime.
“She had her ‘girls’ checked regularly at the clinic, a precaution against the hazards of the ‘association.’”
In 1947 Cassie continued to invest in Cody businesses, opening the Orchid Café on the Yellowstone Highway, adding a bar and enlarg
ing the dining room at Cassie’s in 1951 and, soon after opening a hair salon. The “X-Clu-Sive Beauty Shop” was located behind the DeMaris House, now the Cody Heritage Museum, Cutter wrote.
“She was always an entrepreneur,” Richard said. “She apparently got along well with lawyers and judges.”
When Webster bought the large, corner lot in 1948 for $20,000, he asked Cassie how she wanted the money delivered. In 10’s and 20’s, was her reply. He brought a sack full of money to fulfill her request, and they subsequently spent an entire afternoon counting bills, Richard said.
Into her busy life came Orchid and Richard, two children adopted and raised by Cassie.
“She treated them very well; they were both educated and even sent to school in cars,” Cutter wrote.
Cassie shared a kitchen skill with her niece, Marie McClung, who shared her recollections in an email housed in the archives. She wrote that her aunt at one time had been a candy maker and chocolate dipper.
“We asked her to show us how and one day she spent all afternoon making little squiggle of chocolate to mark the flavor. She did this with her thumb.”
McClung described her uncle Fred as a “handsome ex-marine and tho he wore overalls all day when he would get cleaned up in his western clothes to go to work as a bartender he could turn the ladies’ heads.”
To prepare for the evening, Cassie would go home and bathe, the niece wrote. “She always wore an old-fashioned laced-up corset under her clothes. Her dresses were always in style but nothing gaudy (more like what you would wear to church).
“She curled her hair on a curling iron, wore silk stockings and mid-height high heels. … She may have been a Lady of the Evening, but she was in every way a Lady and a hard-working, smart one too.”
The couple started their day at 7 a.m. and worked until after midnight, McClung wrote. Her Aunt Cassie would prepare breakfast for everyone while Uncle Fred did the outside chores.
“After the kitchen was cleaned, Cassie would go about getting the Club cleaned and the Bars restocked for the evening business,” she wrote. “She also took care of ordering all the merchandise for the bar and the food for the restaurant. She kept the books and made all the bank deposits and paid the bills.”
Sheriff Frank Blackburn would occasionally try to close down Cassie’s by padlocking the doors, Hill said. In response, Cassie would attach a new building to provide access.
“We could have had 37 different add-ons,” he joked.
McClung recalled that Cassie had a heart problem, often accompanied by chest aches, so she would take a “drink of whiskey to lessen the pain.”
Cassie died in 1954. The new owners of the supper club, Ole and Mabel Nelson, brought with them Brazilian parrots, which became a trademark for the establishment.
“Ole had scars up and down his arms from the parrots,” said Hill, who described the birds as colorful, talkative and yammering.
Hill also recalled high praise for Cassie’s from the late owner of a renowned East Coast restaurant, Peter Kriendler, whom he would take fishing. On one trip Hill said Kriendler told him, ‘“The only place you can get a better meal is at my New York ’21 Club.’”
Nettie and Blaine Nelson bought Cassie’s in 1974, followed by Lynn and John Darby in 1992, Melody and Steve Singer in 1995, and Courtney and Randall Hooper in 2022.
Although Cassie’s personal property was auctioned off in 1954, Cutter wrote that many people have returned some of the historic pieces from her estate that are now on display. The walls are decorated with memorabilia, while the lists of celebrities who patronized Cassie’s and the bands that have performed there are lengthy.
“This place reeks of history and stories,” Richard said.
