For more than 40 years, people with a passion for Scottish heritage, history, food, drink and good times have gathered together to celebrate the country’s most famous bard.
Starting with “attitude adjustment hour” and whisky tasting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn, people will once again gather to taste haggis, listen to bagpipes and watch the pageantry of the Robert Burns Dinner.
“There aren’t as many parties and events as there have been,” organizer Sheila Leach said. “We’re recovering from the pandemic and I was worried people wouldn’t come, but they are.
“It’s an evening of fun, it’s colorful because of all the tartans, there’s audience participation and its just a very fun filled evening.”
It started as a house party. Fellow organizer Aaron Rose said it started in the late 1970s when Ron and Rosalie Christie started inviting a handful of couples over to their house to celebrate Burns’ birthday. When it got too big for the house, it moved to The Irma and eventually to the Holiday Inn.
The Burns Supper is traditionally held Jan. 25, his birthday, but in Cody they now wait in order to allow The Caledonian Pipes and Drums of Billings to take part. Their role includes piping as the haggis is presented and sharing classic Scottish tunes.
This year there will also be traditional Scottish dances performed by Holly Baermwald, along with silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
The event ends traditionally as well, with all those in attendance gathering together to sing Auld Lang Syne to close the evening. It’s yet another nod to Scottish ancestry and the poet they gather together to celebrate.
