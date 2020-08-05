Hailee Lynn Reel was born July 28, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Ashlee Helstrom and Cassidy Reel of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.
Hailee joins sibling Everlee Dawn, 5.
Grandparents are Dawn Denning, Mike Denning, Laurie Johnson and Jim Johnson.
Joxon A. Flores was born July 31, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Helen N. Stanley and Jerid J. Flores of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Jaxon joins siblings Maverick, 4, Mileah, 4, and Asher, 1.
Grandparents are Todd and Dee Moscrip, Cindy Flores, and Todd and Sylvia Roblyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.