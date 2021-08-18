The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and its partners are accepting nominations for workforce development awards. The awards will be presented during the 2021 Wyoming Safety and Workforce Summit on October 20. The 2021 Safety and Workforce Summit will be virtual, and there is no charge for attendance.
“The Workforce Summit Awards are a chance to recognize those businesses in Wyoming who demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees and their communities,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, Director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. “Our businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we want to recognize those who go above and beyond,” Director Cooley said.
The Wyoming Workforce Development Council will present four workforce development awards this year: Veteran-Friendly Employer of the Year, Youth-Friendly Employer of the Year, Large Employer of the Year and Small Employer of the Year. These awards will honor Wyoming employers for their commitment to developing Wyoming’s workforce.
The nomination period closes Oct. 1. Winners will be notified by Oct. 11. To nominate a business for these Workforce Development Council awards, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpK-DKDQGnaap2g1HoS-b-LpI6Bkh-DMH1_qZhFS1wmV9ujQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
