Area law enforcement agencies were able to provide gifts to children around the Big Horn Basin again this year despite COVID-19 restrictions that made the process much different for many participants.
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Randy Davis organized the event and said officers shopped themselves at Walmart based on a list provided by the child.
Those children were also given boxes of food provided by First Lady Melania Trump’s Hunger Initiative. In fact, more children received food than those also received presents.
“The First Lady’s Hunger Initiative reached out to us to partner with us across the state,” Davis said. “That will expand our reach a little bit, almost doubling the amount of children.”
Officers wrapped gifts at the Park County Law Enforcement Center and delivered gifts and food to the children and their families, a twist on the normal event.
Both the Cody Police Department and Park County Sheriff’s Office thanked the WHP and the Highway Patrol Association for putting on the event once again.
“While this is a statewide effort it would not have been possible without the local donations and the cooperation of local businesses,” said PCSO spokesperson Charla Baugher in a Facebook post. “This is a huge endeavor and in all honesty, the part played by the Park County Sheriff’s Office was small, but one that will be remembered by the deputies for a very long time.
“We thank all involved in creating Shop with a Cop, for allowing us to participate.”
