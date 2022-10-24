The Cody Cupboard is bringing back their November food drive for the first time in three years. And the cupboard’s board chair Dan Schein said the timing could not be better.
“In previous years, the amount of food we collected in a single drive has provided us with three months worth of food for our patrons,” he said. “That certainly helps us in our mission, especially now when we’re facing the same challenges everyone is facing at the grocery store: an increase in prices and a decrease in the availability of some food items.”
The return of the annual food drive, which was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic concerns, also comes as the cupboard sees a steady increase in usage, Schein said. Many county residents are facing financial pressures related to inflation, which has raised the cost of everything from groceries to rent to gas for their vehicles, he said, and some have needed to rely on help from the cupboard to make ends meet.
“Our numbers are significantly higher than they were in Covid or even prior to Covid,” Schein said. “We’re seeing people come in who have never needed our help before.”
The Cody Cupboard was formed in 1987 with the mission to “reduce hunger in the Cody area by providing food assistance to those in need and by engaging in outreach and advocacy,” according to its website. Community members are invited to visit as often as every two weeks to pick up necessary food items, Schein said.
“We don’t ask about their financial status or why they’re there,” he said. “If they’re willing to seek assistance, we’re willing to help them.”
The food drive is a great way to help the cupboard address the growing need for its services, Schein said. The 2019 food drive resulted in the collection of over 13,000 pounds of nonperishable food.
When the food drive returns for the first time in three years, there will be one significant difference from previous iterations, Schein said.
“The big change from previous food drives is that we will not have volunteers canvassing the neighborhoods and going door-to-door collecting food,” Schein said. “So we ask that you bring your donations directly to the auditorium on the day of the drive.”
The donated food will be sorted by expiration date and types of food and then transported from the auditorium to the cupboard, Schein said.
There are several ways the community can help this year’s food drive be a success.
The pantry is requesting donations of non-perishable and non-expired food items including — but not limited to — macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereal, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, canned meat and fish, peanut butter, jelly, sugar and flour, Schein said. Paper products and toiletries will also be accepted.
The pantry cannot accept perishable items or home-canned goods, he noted.
Financial donations are also accepted and encouraged. They can be dropped off during the drive or at the cupboard during business hours, Schein said. Monetary contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 3006, Cody, WY 82414.
Lastly, the cupboard is in need of volunteers to sort food during the drive, Schein said.
“Groups are more than welcome, and if there’s a family or church group that wants to volunteer, we definitely encourage that, because there’s a lot of food to go through,” he said. “We try to make it a fun activity with food and refreshments and stuff. It’s a great way to help and have some fun too.”
To volunteer to help with the food drive, call the Cody Cupboard at 586-3732.
If you go
The 2022 food drive will be held Nov. 5 at the Cody Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
