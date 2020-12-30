Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Necia Kacmar, 31, warrant for probation revocation, Dec. 22
Disturbance
Man says he was assaulted by a woman who had been drinking and now possibly heading back to Cody, Lane 11, Powell, 4:50 p.m., Dec. 21.
Neighbors contacted reporting party, saying her husband was outside residence “yelling and screaming,” WYO 295, Powell, 6:23 a.m., Dec. 24.
Traffic
Toyota Camry went off road into canal, injuries reported, Road 9 and Lane 13 1/2, Powell, 12:11 p.m., Dec. 21.
Car vs. deer crash reported, County road 8VC, Clark, 6:10 p.m. Dec. 21.
Car vs. truck, occupants screaming at each other, County Road 6WXE, Cody, 8:53 a.m., Dec. 22.
Car vs. deer crash reported, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, 5:46 p.m., Dec. 22.
Fender-bender at Good 2 Go, no injury, no blockage, Main Street, Ralston, 1:47 p.m., Dec. 24.
Driver cited for speeding, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, 8:44 p.m., Dec. 25.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for expired license, State Street, Meeteetse, 4:08 p.m., Dec. 26.
Other
Tree down in the road, assistance given, County Road 3EXS, Cody, 9:24 a.m., Dec. 20.
West end of the big tunnel full of smoke, US 14-16-20 W, 3:01 p.m., Dec. 20.
Horses in the road, 40-50 head, trying to remove from road, assistance given, Road 20, 5:44 p.m., Cody, Dec. 20.
Approximately 30 black Angus cattle loose on the road, trying to push them into a field, Lane 7 1/2, Powell, 8:42 a.m., Dec. 21.
Report of person breaking shed doors and a windshield, Lane 14, Powell, 12:09 p.m., Dec. 21.
License plate found in street, 15th Street, Cody, 12:45 p.m., Dec. 21.
Tree down in the road, dragged to side of road, County Road 6GV, Cody, 2:16 p.m., Dec. 21.
Person reporting 9mm handgun missing, Vista View Lane, Cody, 10:55 a.m., Dec. 22.
Black Cadillac and light gray car parked near fishing access at Willwood Dam, one threw bag of trash out window, gone on arrival, Lane 14, Powell, 11:44 a.m., Dec. 22.
Welder reported stolen, Lane 10, Powell, 12:08 p.m., Dec. 22.
Tree blocking road, Lane 10 and Road 11, Powell, 5:26 p.m., Dec. 22.
Power line down and sparking, Lane 7 and Road 11, Powell, 5:45 p.m., Dec. 22.
Heeler-German Shepherd mix found, County Road 6WX, 12:24 p.m., Dec. 23.
Search-and-rescue call for person who fell and broke their ankle, fire and EMS able to get patient out before SAR arrival, Lane 14, Powell, 8:31 a.m., Dec. 24.
Items reported stolen from Cody WY Guns & Ammo, Trout Ranch Road, Cody, 1:38 p.m., Dec. 24.
County attorney hold-up button activated, W 14th Street, Powell, 8:27 p.m., Dec. 24.
Friends checking on another believe he is deceased, Eaglenest Trail, Powell, 10:45 p.m., Dec. 24.
People are shooting at clay pigeons and they are breaking into the reporting party’s yard and hitting their house, County Road 2 ABN, Cody, 2:35 p.m., Dec. 25.
Black cow on the road, Lane 10 and Road 7, Powell, 2:57 p.m., Dec. 25.
79-year-old man found unresponsive, Equine Drive, Cody, 8:38 a.m., Dec. 26.
Six storage units had the locks cut off at Dash Storage, Enterprise Road, Powell, 1:33 p.m., Dec. 26.
Plywood in the road, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, 8:46 p.m., Dec. 26.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Trenton Blethen, 22, warrant for probation revocation, Dec. 28
Disturbance
Reporting party says people are doing drugs in their driveway, report unfounded, White Water Avenue, 2:59 p.m., Dec. 23.
Two men upset they were not allowed back into a patient’s room at West Park Hospital, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, 7:52 p.m., Dec. 27.
Other
Person watching a friend’s dog said it was attacked and she has taken it to the vet, 34th Street, 2:40 p.m., Dec. 24.
Mom found a vape in 16-year-old son’s room, citation issued, West Yellowstone Avenue, 3:52 p.m., Dec. 24.
Handgun found in wash bay of Yankee Car Wash, Big Horn Avenue, 7:35 a.m., Dec. 26.
Back window smashed in, Sheridan Avenue, 4:55 p.m., Dec. 26.
Reporting party feels a “buzzing vibration” on the ground in his house and is worried about it, assistance given, Marlisa Lane, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 26.
White-and-black dog running-at-large, 17th Street, 11:06 a.m., Dec. 27.
Person has dog in custody and is requesting officer pick-up, Stampede Avenue, 12:55 p.m., Dec. 27.
Burglary at Big Horn Apartments, medicine stolen, 29th Street, 4:58 p.m., Dec. 27.
