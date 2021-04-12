What kind of art would you like to see around our city? The Cody Public Art Committee, comprised of members of the community, is seeking the input of Cody’s citizens. Please take a quick, five question survey and contribute to the conversation at surveymonkey.com/r/XYNL8XQ. The survey is also available on CPAC’s Facebook page.
In February 2019, the City of Cody approved the creation of the Cody Public Art Committee. Its mission is to bring public art to Cody that “connects us all to the West’s enduring spirit.” The public art fund is managed by the City of Cody and is entirely donation-based. Funds are used for the acquisition, installation, and maintenance of public art.
Since its inception, CPAC has installed three bronze sculptures on Sheridan Avenue and in City Park; Harry Jackson’s “Sor Companna” by the band shell in City Park, T.D. Kelsey’s “High n’ Dry” in Bell Plaza and Vic Payne’s “Buffalo Bill Bench” in front of the Irma Hotel.
If you have any questions, comments, or would like to learn more, contact any one of the committee members directly via the City’s website, follow Cody Public Art Committee on Facebook, or send an email to publicart@cityofcody.com.
Consider a donation to help “make life beautiful” in Cody. Contributions may be sent to:
City of Cody: Cody Public Art
PO Box 2200
Cody WY 82414-2200
