Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Marc Allan, 41, probation violation, Sept. 19
Disturbance
Report of girl being abused, County Road 2AB, Cody, Sept. 13.
Search & Rescue call for truck over an embankment on the Beartooth Highway, WYO 212, Cody, Sept. 14.
Daughter of reporting party tried to take a boat, boat “fell off,” WYO 295, Powell, Sept. 14.
Report of a neighbor hitting a horse in the head with a shovel, Lane 8, Powell, Sept. 14.
Report of items being stolen, Lane 10, Powell, Sept. 14.
Green Polaris taken by daughter, WYO 295, Powell, Sept. 14.
Report of hit and run, vehicle vs. fence, Appaloosa Lane, Cody, Sept. 18.
Traffic
Report of truck speeding up and down road, request deputy assistance, Road 12, Powell, Sept. 13.
Report of truck attempting to pass another vehicle, County Road 3EX/Brantz Trail, Cody, Sept. 14.
Driver cited for exppired registration, warned for no license and no current insurance, C Street/Big Horn Avenue, Cody, Sept. 15.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for no license nor proof of insurance, County Road 2AB, Cody, Sept. 15.
Construction sign in middle of road, assistance given, US 14A/County Road 3CX, Cody, Sept. 19.
Vehicle vs. deer crash, no air bag deployment, no injuries, Lane 9/Road 11, Powell, Sept. 19.
Other
Wallet found at Polecat Bench, WYO 295, Powell, Sept. 14.
Report of possible identity theft, identity thief may have applied for credit cards using stolen identity, Lane 14, Powell, Sept. 14.
Request to check on mother traveling to Red Lodge, Trout Ranch Road, Cody, Sept. 14.
Cow with green ear tag on the road, Lane 13, Powell, Sept. 15.
Lost chocolate lab with tags and collar, Lane 10, Powell, Sept. 15.
Goat running down road, Lane 6, Powell, Sept. 17.
Loose brown and white goat with yellow and white ear tag, Road 8/Lane 6, Powell, Sept. 17.
Tan French bull dog reported missing, has chip, Lane 10/Road 11, Powell, Sept. 18.
Report of horse laying down in field, possibly suffering, call unfounded, Cooper Lane, Cody, Sept. 18.
Report of hunter getting stuck near Meeteetse, State Street/Park Avenue, Meeteetse, Sept. 18.
Report of missing border collie that has collar/tags, Lane 7, Powell, Sept. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Robert Demoney, 35, under the influence of a controlled substance, invalid driver’s license, probation violation, Sept. 15
Raymond Campbell, 31, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to drive in a single lane, Sept. 17
Trent Parker, 52, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, careless driving, no driver’s license, Sept. 18
Disturbance
Caller on East Carter said dogs have been barking for 45 minutes, 6:36 a.m. Sept. 17.
Loud music coming from the golf course for more than one hour, 8:12 p.m. Sept. 18.
Anonymous male underneath caller’s window on Pioneer Avenue is talking loudly to a group of youths, 10:16 p.m. Sept. 18.
Traffic
Road hazard, blockage at Pinnacle Bank on Yellowstone, 9:23 p.m. Sept. 15.
Cars parking in no-parking zone in construction zone on Sheridan, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 16.
Caller’s vehicle was struck while shopping at Albertsons and a note was left, 2:29 p.m. Sept. 16.
Caller at Mentock Park on Blackburn said a couple of cars are driving really fast in the parking lot, 5:24 p.m. Sept. 16.
Vehicle swerving all over Sheridan passing The Irma, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 16.
Deer hit by car a Maverick on Big Horn, 6:37 a.m. Sept. 17.
Abandoned vehicle at Trinity Lutheran on Sheridan, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 17.
Vehicle parked on 12th Street where they are setting up tents for an event, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 17.
Crash on Beck between Subaru and truck, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 17.
Vehicle parked on River View for last two weeks, 1:42 p.m. Sept. 17.
Flatbed trailer parked on 11th Street in front of address for more than a week, 9:35 a.m. Sept. 18.
Eastside crossing guard said behicles are not stopping on 17th Street for children in the crosswalk and its a continual problem, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 18.
Ford SUV with no headlights driving near Cassie’s, 8:02 Sept. 19.
Intoxicated female leaving The Irma, seen staggering before driving off, 9:58 p.m. Sept. 19.
Other
Caller at Super 8 Motel on Yellowstone said children were supposed to meet them in Cooke City however there were no rooms open and they were told to go to Cody, 6:44 a.m. Sept. 15.
Caller on 10th Street concerned about dog in backyard, 8:22 a.m. Sept. 15.
Man on Alger Avenue said someone poured cooking liquid all over his fence, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 15.
Caller at Cody Jewelers on Sheridan said a necklace was stolen yesterday, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 15.
Person is being harassed by male on 26th Street, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 15.
Fighting and yelling going on at Southfork Hill on County Road 6WX, 12:43 a.m. Sept. 16.
Woman at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer said she just woke up and her son is gone, 4:32 a.m. Sept. 16.
Caller said Wells Fargo manager will not answer phones or open doors, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 16. Canceled.
Man on Date Street said he is being blackmailed over texts he sent, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 16.
Woman on Aspen Drive would like to speak with an officer about her ex picking up his things, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 16.
Man on Elm said his dirt bike tire was slashed last night, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 16.
Woman said white van with Utah plates parked at Rumsey and 14th and there were people exchanging a lot of money near the car – woman thinks the car is a home for someone, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 16.
Caller requested extra patrols through the night at Certainteed on County Road 2AB as people have tried to access it since it was shut down, 6:52 p.m. Sept. 16.
Caller said group of youths climbing over newly poured foundation on Heights Avenue property, and is concerned they may get hurt, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 16.
Man on Rumsey said someone keeps trying to steal his political signs, 7:38 a.m. Sept. 17.
Mattress and box springs left by Canyon Avenue dumpster since March, 1:43 p.m. Sept. 17.
Man would like to speak about ongoing parking problems at his Cougar Avenue residence, 3:31 p.m. Sept. 17.
Deer laying on 21st and Stampede looks like it’s been hit and needs to be put out of its misery, 8:05 a.m. Sept. 18.
Two vehicles broken into on Bleistein Avenue, 8:23 a.m. Sept. 18.
Female damaged Gail Lane house, 1:29 p.m., Sept. 18.
Woman said when she came home from work a female she didn’t know was in her Alger Avenue house, had not damaged or stolen anything, 2:37 p.m. Sept. 22.
Friend sat on caller’s car and dented the fender at Super Bowl, 4:32 p.m. Sept. 18.
Caller said older male didn’t pay at Walmart, 6:11 p.m. Sept. 18.
Woman at Ponderosa Campground said her friend took a bunch of pills she got from the hospital, 8:23 p.m. Sept. 18.
Caller at A Western Rose Motel on Sheridan wants an officer to talk to youths about why they shouldn’t ride their skateboards across the parking lot, she took one of the skateboards from them and wants an officer to give it back, 9:10 p.m. Sept. 18.
Anonymous person wanted to let law enforcement know a lot of drugs are coming into town and being distributed, 2:34 a.m. Sept. 19.
Male sleeping in ranger with camper shell at Park County Complex, 1:35 p.m. Sept. 19.
Burning being done by road near Shamrock Apartments, 8:43 p.m. Sept. 19.
Woman hears a lot of yelling at Ishawooa Trail Address and there are a bunch of guns in the house, 10:56 p.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on Alpine Avenue said someone has been at her door, 12:38 a.m. Sept. 20.
Bike at Sunset School with backpack opened and items scattered in front, 3:41 p.m. Sept. 20.
Woman at Silver Dollar Bar thinks someone put something in her drink Friday night, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 21.
Man at Sean DeNamur Designs on Sheridan believes his business was being cased, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 21.
