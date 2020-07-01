Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carmen Rodriguez Nava, speeding, $121; Sara Bailey, speeding, $121; Ashtin Drake, texting while driving, $100; Sierra Hurst, failure to yield, crash, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Daniel Cole, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes, third offense, $300 fine suspended, $10 court cost.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kyle James Decker, Wapiti, speeding, $110;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Preston Quarles, Powell, open container in vehicle as passenger, $250, $10; Trysten Shepard, open container in vehicle as passenger, $250, $10; Jaxson Deal Carter, open container in vehicle as driver, $450, $10.
