Terrie Gilbert, of Powell, walked into a bar one day, sat down at her usual spot and began talking to her friend Ed Baxter, who had noticed that she had “Popeye” arms, and believed she could indeed compete.
“Ed was a great trainer, and he even went on to compete in tournaments in Russia,” Gilbert recalled.
Baxter, a Cody resident, was later enshrined in the Wyoming Arm Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011.
Gilbert, now 67, took his advice. Within days she hit the gym at Northwest College and was in training.
“I did a workout of all upper body strength training, I hit the barbells, the curls, bench pressed, and I did a lot of hand workouts too, and had to strengthen my wrists and forearms,” she said. “I could lift more than my own body weight.”
Soon, she began going to amateur tournaments in Montana and won every match she had in her weight class. She went undefeated over a span of three years and became the Montana State Champion in the 125 pound and under weight class in 1990.
“I was doing this in my late 30s, I was beating people younger than I was, and even beating some of the men as well,” Gilbert said.
The rules were simple. No one could lift their elbow, your wrist had to be straight, you couldn’t re-grip or move your fingers, and there was no time limit.
“You wrestled until someone gave in, or broke their arm,” she said. “I’ve seen and even heard it happen, it’s a quick snap and pop.”
The first organized arm wrestling competition was put on by journalist Bill Soberanes in 1952 in Petaluma, Calif. Women’s arm wrestling started in 1964.
Gilbert wrestled a total of ten matches in her arm wrestling career and won nine of them, losing only to a larger, more experienced female arm wrestler.
“She was taller and she had the leverage on me with her much longer arms,” she said. “She was a lot bigger than me as well, but she was the only other woman there and my coach thought I could take her.
“She ended up hyper-extending my elbow and I lost in the end. That was my last match, after that, I decided to retire … but I had one hell of a run.”
