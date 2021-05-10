Although many cultural events remain on hold, directors Alice Munari, Lynne Rheinhardt and Larry Munari recently announced a live performance of choral music 7 p.m. Sunday at Cody Bible Church.
This smaller group of 18 singers – former participants of the Cody Community Choir and Cody Chamber Ensemble – have been meeting regularly to prepare the first 2021 live performance as they anticipate an enthusiastic audience in attendance. The program includes a variety of choral classics, three soloists, and a special performance by a ladies quartet.
One piece by Aaron Copland features dancers from the Cody Center for the Performing Arts. The group is accompanied by Sandy Mickleson. Pianist Karen Bree joins Sandy as a guest artist for the Copland piece. The concert is free of charge but donations are appreciated.
