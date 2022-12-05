It is hard to believe it is December already, and while this time of year can be stressful for everyone, the Park County Libraries have provided a lot of great resources and activities to make this time of year stress free.
Park County Libraries will be offering another fun Beanstack Reading Challenge, just log in to Beanstack, or if new to Beanstack, sign up via the Park County Library website and join in the fun of reading challenges.
The Cody Library will be one of the locations in town for an Angel Tree. Stop by the library grab a book to read and then select a name from the Angel Tree to celebrate the season of giving.
The Cody Library will be holding a Gingerbread House Contest. Turn in your festive house anytime between Dec. 5-12. The theme for this year is Season’s Reading.
Join us on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for small business training. This workshop will be led by Devan Costa-Cargill, Regional Director of Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, and will focus on OnBoarding New Employees. Learn to create an onboarding plan for your business, all supplies provided.
The Cody Library is proud to present our first-ever Craft Supply Swap. Join us on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stay and distribute your supplies or just drop off at the library at noon. This is a great chance to exchange your unwanted extra craft supplies for something different. Contact the library for more information.
Join us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. for a free yoga class.
The Writing Group is meeting on Monday Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m., to discuss Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions, and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “Iron Women.” Copies of the books are available at the Circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time as we have fun with Faux Potted Succulents. All supplies provided, stop by for some crafting fun.
December is filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages.
Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday, Dec. 19 from 10-11 a.m. Homeschool Hour is back, so please join us every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
The Teen Room of the Cody Library is offering fun activities for December. Teens stop by Monday Dec. 12 and 19 from 4-5 p.m. for Reading Aloud. Then stop by Tuesday Dec. 6, 13, and 20 from 4-5 p.m. for Christmas Crafts.
Teen room offers Homeschool Hour activities every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, we will be making ornaments from 4-5 p.m. Teens are invited to come to a Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 16 from 2:30-4 p.m. Teens can also sign up for after hours Nerf Wars on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. The Teen Room will be offering movie and snacks Dec. 26-30 at 2 p.m.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, find some great treasures and help support the library. The Friends have purchased walkers with seats for use at the library for anyone who would like to use one to make their visit at the library easier.
Please remember all Park County Libraries will be closed Friday, Dec. 23-Monday, Dec. 26 in honor of the Christmas holiday. The libraries will also close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31.
