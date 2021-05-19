The study of the human brain has been called the last frontier in science. The most complex entity known resides between your ears. Over half of what we know about the brain in relation to mental illness has been learned in the last 10 years. As a consequence, medications and treatments have improved and people who are now being diagnosed with mental illness have a better prognosis than they previously did.
New imaging technology allows the brain to be examined while the person is experiencing a mental illness. Before, autopsy information was relied on. Research has shown that physical changes commonly occur within the brain in mental illness.
The brain pathways responsible for higher mental functioning, feeling emotions and interpreting information, are affected. The linking of an illness to particular changes in the brain is extremely difficult. Brain scanning techniques are used alongside assessment of behavior and symptoms.
Like other body parts, the brain is susceptible to injury and change. Both the chemical messaging system and physical structures of the brain can be altered in mental illness.
Lobes of the brain that can be affected are the frontal lobe, temporal lobe, brain stem, parietal lobe, the cerebellum and the occipital lobe.
The frontal lobe is responsible for hearing, long term memory, verbal and written memory, music, and initiation of verbal, as well as reading, writing, verbal memory and nonverbal patterns.
The brain stem connects with the spinal cord, which controls the thalamus and hypothalamus, heart rate and blood pressure, appetite, balance and eye movement.
The parietal lobe controls a sensory strip location, perception, touch of pain and temperature, drawing, reading, writing and calculations.
The occipital lobe controls perception and vision, numbers and letters, and the memory for written information.
The brain is a work of art in progress. It is something that is taken for granted every time we breathe, blink, walk, talk and ponder our destiny.
The brain is about 2% of a body’s weight but uses 20% of total energy and oxygen. The brain is 73% water. It takes only 2% dehydration to affect attention, memory and other cognitive skills. Sweating for 90 minutes can temporarily shrink the brain as much as one year of aging. Only five minutes without oxygen can cause brain damage.
No one knows for sure, but the latest estimate is that our brains contain about 86 billion brain cells. The brain generates about 12-25 watts of electricity.
The average brain is believe to generate around 50,000 thoughts per day and is estimated that in most people 70% of these thoughts are negative. The popular myth that we use only 10% of our brain is wrong. Brain scans clearly show that we use most of our brain most of the time, even when sleeping.
Nicotine rushes to the brain in seven seconds, while alcohol takes six minutes. Sleeping pills do not put you to sleep but put the brain into a state similar to being in a coma, bypassing any restorative value of sleep.
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County.
