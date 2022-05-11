Sharing her transformational journey into uncovering her family’s history and learning about the Japanese American incarceration during World War II, Shirley Ann Higuchi will discuss her book “Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration” Saturday at the Park County Library.
Higuchi, chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, will be joined by Ray Locker, editorial consultant for HMWF, and former incarceree and HMWF board member Kathleen Saito Yuille for the 5:30 p.m. talk.
They will also discuss the recently republished “Light One Candle” by the belated Solly Ganor, who was a Holocaust survivor.
Navigating the complicated terrain of the Japanese American experience, Higuchi patched together Setsuko’s story and came to understand the forces and generational trauma that shaped her own life. Moving seamlessly between family and communal history, “Setsuko’s Secret” offers a clear window into the “camp life” that was rarely revealed to the children of the incarcerated.
Higuchi, Saito Yuille and Locker will also share their insights about “Light One Candle,” the story of Ganor, a Lithuanian Jewish Holocaust survivor who was saved from a Dachau death march by Wyomingite and former Heart Mountain incarceree, Clarence Matsumura of the 522 Field Artillery Battalion.
Before his death in Israel, Ganor gave HMWF printing rights to the book. They will show how these intertwined histories reveal an unexpected connection to the Heart Mountain confinement site.
There will also be books available for sale and signing after the talk. All proceeds go to the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.
Higuchi is the daughter of former WWII Heart Mountain incarceration camp incarcerees Dr. William Higuchi and the late Setsuko Saito. Higushi, inspired by her mother’s deathbed admission of donating thousands to “build something there,” helped lead the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation’s efforts to build a world-class museum on the site of the camp.
In addition to her work with Heart Mountain, she is currently Associate Chief of Professional Practice for Justice, Legal & State Advocacy, American Psychological Association.
For more information on “Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration,” go to setsukossecret.com.
Saito Yuille was one of the 556 children born at Heart Mountain, where her parents, two older brothers and older sister were incarcerated. After the war, the Saito Yuille family returned to San Francisco, where she graduated from high school before attending the University of California, Berkeley. She now lives in Milwaukee. She is now a tireless advocate for the preservation of the memory of the Japanese American incarceration, an interest that began when her daughter’s fifth-grade class assignment rekindled a sense of family history.
Locker is the editorial consultant for the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. Before joining the foundation, he was an editor in the Washington bureau of USA TODAY, the managing director of the Investigative Project on Terrorism, the Sacramento bureau chief of the Associated Press, and an editor and reporter at the Los Angeles Times, Tampa Tribune and Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama.
He also worked with foundation chair Higuchi on her history of the Heart Mountain incarceration site.
