KopeLynn Sherman was born Jan. 22, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jada Woodward and Loren Sherman of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Toby Woodward, Tiffany Ringgenberg, and Missy and Delbert Sherman.
Kacen Jacob Blain was born Jan. 21, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Nichole and Zach Blain of Lovell.
He weighed 9 pounds 3.3 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Kacen joins siblings Kinzie, 9, and Camden, 7.
Grandparents are Jim and Donna Minchow, and Kurt and Donna Blain.
