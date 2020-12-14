Each winter, Cody Trolley Tours switches gears from showing people the top locations in the town’s history to showing off local homes with the best Christmas displays.
This year, there are three ways to experience the lights, as well as rides in Hummer and Lincoln limos, in addition to the classic trolley experience.
The limo tours have already filled up fast, with rides starting last Friday.
“The trolley tours are a bit slim. We are expecting that because of COVID, but hoping to fill up more as it gets closer,” owner Wade French said.
The classic Cody Trolley Tours provides 50-minute tours of the best-lit neighborhoods in Cody. Participants may enjoy free hot chocolate, cider and Christmas cookies and sing favorite Christmas carols.
People will also get to vote for their favorite decorated house. The house with the most votes will receive the coveted “Trolley Rider’s Favorite Award.”
All tours depart this year from the Cody Theatre and Sweet’s Soda Pop Bar. There is parking behind the theatre and on the side streets. Tickets must be picked up at Sweet’s Soda Pop Bar (lobby of the Theatre) 15-20 minutes prior to tour departure. The Holly Jolly Trolley Light Tours cost $12 for an adult and $9 for youth. Children 5 and under are free.
The Holly Jolly Limo Private Light Tours are an opportunity to socially distance and do something as a smaller group.
“There is just something about a stretch limousine that says special,” French said.
The stretch Hummer seats 18 and the stretch Lincoln seats seven. The limos can meet people at the Cody Theatre or come to your home or place of business for pickup.
The cost for a one-hour light tour in the Hummer is $150, while in the Lincoln is $95.
French said people taking the trolley should dress warm. The trolley has hea,t but passengers’ create condensation which fogs up the windows, so they keep a few windows open to release the moisture. Some places in the trolley are chillier than others.
He said if you want a warmer spot, try to board early and sit near an area with no open windows.
Cody Trolley Tours, Sweet’s Soda Pop Bar, The Cody Theatre, Marge Wilder, and the Wilder family sponsor Cody’s annual holiday light decorating contest. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three winners in both the residential and commercial categories.
Limo tours start at 5:15 p.m. and there are six each night, three in each vehicle. Trolley tours started Friday and begin at 5:30 p.m., running every hour. On Dec. 21, tours begin at 5 p.m. and run every hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.