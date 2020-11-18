Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 11, 11:04 a.m., Southfork Highway and Bartlett Lane. One car rollover, investigated, 3 units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Nov. 11, 11:59 a.m., No. 4 Road 2CD. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Nov. 11, 2:16 p.m., MP 40 U.S. 14-16-20 W. One car vehicle accident, investigated, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
Nov. 13, 6:41 p.m., 221 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Nov. 13, 10:56 p.m., 19 Branding Iron Trail. Chicken coop fire, extinguished, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Nov. 15, 6:57 p.m., 1701 Sheridan Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Nov. 17, 11:17 a.m., 1401 Salsbury Ave. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
