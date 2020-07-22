Rhees Lynn Simenson was born July 13, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Jontelle and Troy Simenson of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Rhees joins siblings Peyton, 4, and Lennox, 3.
Grandparents are Ruth and Randy Ott, and Don and Kerri Presenkowski.
Reed Timothy Mellon was born 4:24 p.m. July 14, 2020 to Cherokee and Zacahria Mellon of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He joins siblings Breanna, 14, Max, 7, and Landon, 4.
