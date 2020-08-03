Here are a few stories printed by the Cody Enterprise 50 years ago, August 5.
Reservoir Takes Life of Powell Man Saturday
A 25-year-old man drowned the previous Saturday in the Buffalo Bill reservoir as he attempted to swim to his drifting boat.
Tetsuo Gerald (Jerry) Takeuchi of Powell, along with his wife, four step-children and father were enjoying a beautiful day of fishing when the boat they had brought started drifting away while they were on shore.
Only about 25 feet from shore, Takeuchi attempted to swim to the boat, only to seriously cramp. His 14-year-old stepson Marty tried to pull him to shore, only for the flailing Takeuchi to force him back towards shore.
The Park County Sheriff’s office was called, and Takeuchi’s body and boat were retrieved and brought back to shore.
Youth Feared Lost In Clarks Fork Area
An 18-year-old Downer’s Grove, Ill., youth, Bruce Wilgus, a student of the North American Conservation School being headquartered at the K Bar Z Ranch was reported missing. Fears of him having drowned after fishing in the Clarks Fork Sunday morning prompt a search.
He was last seen Saturday morning after having his fishing license checked. His jacket and lunch were found at his site where he was last seen. Search parties continued well into the week, and Wilgus’ father was flown in to aid in the search.
Wilgus’ body was found the following week, reported by the paper. His body was returned to Downer’s Grove.
Park Travel Gains 6.5%
Travel through the East Entrance was up 19,275 people over the previous year, 295,962 to 315,237, a 6.5% increase over the previous year.
The east entrance shows the second highest gain of all five park gateways, with the first being south gate, up 15%, while the west and north gate increased 6% and 2.5% respectively. The Red Lodge-Cooke City gate decreased 6.1%.
Entries overall to Yellowstone equaled 1,329,917, which is 95,249 from the previous year, a 7.7% increase.
BBHC Attendance Hits Record
The then largest attendance for any month in the history of the Buffalo Bill Historical Center was recorded for July 1970. The highest record to beat was of the previous July in 1969, going from 61,878 to 70,381. This showed an 20.8% increase.
These numbers represented all visitors, especially the tourists coming from places across America, from California to New York, and people from foreign nations. As museum director Dr. Harold McCracken said, it all has to do with the Old West and people’s desire to see it, to get away from the metropolitan.
Hansen “Surprised” At Opposition To Inspection Of Foreign Meats
Senator Cliff Hansen testified before the Agriculture Research and General Legislation Subcommittee on behalf of the bill he co-sponsored to strengthen inspection on imported foreign meat to the same level of domestic meat. Hansen was surprised to meet some opposition from the committee, though the Agriculture Undersecretary Phil Campbell said in a letter that it had nothing to do with the presentation of the bill.
Rather, the oppositions stance had more to do with the increased cost on foreign nations, who would be expected to pay on behalf of the rigourous inspections. The opposition did not feel comfortable potentially alienating allies and causing trade disputes over it.
Hansen reiterated that this wasn’t supposed to be about trade, but expecting the same quality of product that America makes.
Cody Wins State Title in Little League Tourney
Determination from the young team of Cody baseball players allowed them to win several successive games to win the state Little League Baseball crown. This would take them to the sectional tournament held in Denver, to face off against champion teams from Colorado, Nevada and Utah.
Cody won against Riverton 4-2 and then beat Powell 7-4. In the semifinals, Cody beat Torrington 5-1. Cody won 6-5 against Laramie in the championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.