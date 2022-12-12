My husband and I had cut down our perfect Christmas tree together forever.
We started while dating in college and continued until death us did part. The early trees were small, humble, and adorned with our handmade felt creations. The trees evolved throughout our life together. They displayed not just our homemade ornaments, but also our children’s masterpieces. My husband’s childhood Lionel train circled and enhanced the pre-children trees.
The Lionel was replaced by the boys’ Playmobile set, and later by an electric Lego train the two boys and their dad built. One constant was the yearly trek — rain, shine and even snow — to fell the perfect tree.
Even after the boys moved on to college, grad school, careers, marriage and their own homes, my husband and I returned to our favorite tree farm to carry on the tradition. We continued to create the magic and rekindle the joy.
Circumstances change. Boys marry and start their own holiday activities. Husbands die and tree-hauling cars get sold. The romance, enthusiasm and ability to saw, load, light and decorate a tree fades. With no one at home to share the tree, train and ornaments, the effort/reward ratio disintegrates.
My husband was gone. The boys were starting their own holiday routines. Still, I struggled to alter a 40-plus year tradition. I had sold the family home and moved to a downtown condominium. The logistics of a real tree were daunting. Would I be dishonoring our history if I went fake?
I decided to look for messages from above that it would be okay to try an artificial tree. If I received signals from the universe pointing to an artificial tree, it would be my late husband’s encouragement to move forward in this new holiday chapter without him. He’d understand.
Costco to the rescue! The flyer teased me with the already strung 700 programmable LED lights! The 7.5-foot tree would fit beautifully in my urban space. A train wouldn’t know the difference. The ad boasted several enhanced features from previous models.
A new and improved model. Definitely a sign. I could see future grandchildren marveling at the sparkly lights.
The fact I had sold all Christmas tree lights, the stand and the vehicle that could haul a tree? Big sign.
Off to Costco I drove.
The box was heavy and awkward, but it fit in my subcompact hatchback. Another sign.
Singing along to a Christmas CD, I drove home, quite pleased and secure that my decision was not a sacrilege.
Del’s death was the heretofore impossible scenario under which this family would have an artificial tree. Everything had changed. We had to move ahead in our lives. A Costco tree was a step.
The real tree was then. The memories are treasures we treasure.
The artificial tree is now. We’re making new holiday memories. The train does not know the difference.
Our boys continue the yearly trek for their perfect tree.
Story Series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that's why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I've been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.