The Food 4 Kids Program is helping fill this void of food insecurity by providing bags of food for students. And Pinnacle Bank is working to boost the program with a food drive to help stock the program’s pantry ahead of the school year.
Through Aug. 30 , Pinnacle Bank in Cody is hosting a food drive for Food 4 Kids. People may find a list of needed items on Pinnacle Bank – Wyoming’s Facebook page or by contacting the local branch.
“We know education is the key to success and want all of our youth to have every opportunity to succeed,” said Dusty Schutzman, regional president. “We encourage our community to join us in our efforts to help positively impact this extraordinary organization, which provides so many of our local children with necessity and, in turn, greater opportunities for achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.