For some, their worst nightmare is standing up in front of a crowd and giving a speech. Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking, is common in the U.S., affecting a quarter of the population, according to a 2018 study by Chapman University. Then, there’s the Cody High School Speech and Debate team.
The team is small and close-knit. All its members can be counted on two hands. Their voices, however, are not.
“This weekend, despite being a team comprised by a majority of novice members, we took second place in the 3A division at the Cheyenne East Holiday Classic Tournament,” coach Carter Reed said in an email last month.
Fifty-eight schools competed in the tournament. Cody speech students, as were all speech students around the state, were deprived of the opportunity to compete in the same room as their fellow debaters and orators. The typical travel schedule that took them around the state for weekend tournaments has been reduced to the distance of any other school day as they set up in Cody High School to face off against their rivals or be rated by judges through a screen instead of across a table.
In debate, either the one-on-one Lincoln-Douglas style or the partner-based Public Forum format, students are given a topic to argue. They must do the research, they must choose the arguments.
Then, they have to argue both sides.
For junior Justin Wiegand, having a partner to debate with has been a big help.
“It’s just kind of building off each other, and I really liked that about it,” Wiegand said. “If you needed help, you could look to your partner for help and you weren’t just standing there alone, being like, ‘I don’t know what to say or do.’ You had kind of a support team, which I really liked.”
In the speech portion of Speech and Debate, students can write their own pieces or deliver monologues from literature. Like debate, it involves hours of research, writing, refining, editing and, of course, practice. Senior Hannah Blasco has been in the group since her freshman year, joining after prodding from then-coach Stephany Anderson. Blasco has been into poetry reading of late, but not the kind one might expect.
“Currently my poetry topic is the concept of leaking out sideways,” Blasco said. “After one experiences a loss, you may feel emotions you don’t quite understand ... It’s interesting because you get to take a lot of different poems and splice them into something that is cohesive with your subject matter.”
Speeches or poems on a heady topic like loss are tough. The students put themselves out there in front of their peers and their friends at every practice and get judged on how well they can do it on the weekends. That can be scary, but for Blasco, it’s a way to speak her mind and have someone hear her thoughts.
“I feel like in a town like this, it’s difficult to get your voice out in ways that are truly heard,” she said, “so doing speech and debate allows me to let people hear the things that I care about and for me to hear the things that other people care about.”
Blasco and fellow team member Paula Medina made their voices heard at a school board meeting in November of last year, expressing their support for amending the Jason Flatt Act, a suicide prevention law.
Blasco said her training came in handy.
“I am able to articulate my thoughts in a better way in my school life, which is very helpful, and in my personal life, so I’m able to convey my emotions in a way that makes sense and convey my thought points in a way that makes sense,” she said. “I actually want to go into the psychologist field, so I feel like speech will help me prepare for that and also in a general interview for any job, speech and debate can be applicable.”
Beyond giving them the ability to be heard, Speech and Debate gives students a chance to work on organizing their thoughts, eliminating vocalized pauses – the “ums,” “ahs” and “erms” of speech – and the skills of writing and speaking. They say building those skills helps beyond the debate stage, be it in future careers or in job interviews.
“I feel like it’s important to do speech and debate because it gets you out there,” Medina said. “It gets you out of your comfort zone. It gets you to know stuff and learn stuff that you might have never wanted to at some point.”
