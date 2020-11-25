The show must go on and so the Cody Center for the Performing Arts will present its sixth annual Christmas performance to benefit the Cody Holiday Helpers.
CCPA will be “Taking Care of Christmas” in the Studio Theatre space for a limited audience while simultaneously live streaming the performances on its website. Performances are Dec. 7-10 and donations for Holiday Helpers will also be collected during the week.
“Our annual fundraiser for Holiday Helpers continues because their services are needed more than ever,” said CCPA Director Angie McKenzie. “By live streaming our performances, family members from all over have the opportunity to see their children perform. We’re excited to be able to offer this service to our families and our community.”
While there will be a strict limit of tickets available to family members for in-person viewing of the performances, doors will be open to the community to collect toys and gifts for those in need. All donations will then be taken to the Cody Holiday Helpers headquarters. Our dancers and families are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift that will be given to a local child or senior in need for Christmas.
The performance schedule and details about how to live-stream the event are available at codyperformingarts.com as well as CCPA’s Facebook page.
The Cody Center for the Performing Arts has been a part of the Big Horn basin for 37 years offering dance instruction for children and adults ages 2 and up. Classes include creative movement, ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop and acro-dance. CCPA is also home to Studio Theatre at CCPA. CCPA dancers have competed and performed nationally including festivals and competitions in Montana, Los Angeles and New York City. All students of any ability are welcome at CCPA. For more information about The Cody Center for the Performing Arts, visit codyperformingarts.com.
Holiday Helpers is a local organization that has been helping Cody families and seniors for over 20 years. For more information about how you can get involved contact Jacque Sims at (307) 899-4936 or visit facebook.com/CodyHolidayHelpers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.