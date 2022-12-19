image

Cody High School students who competed in We the People in Cheyenne were (front, from left) Taylen Stinson, Eleanore Koller, Wyatt McKnight, Kale Mickelson, Beau Burlingame, Garrett Hamann, (middle) William Law, Mia Beachler, Mahayla Allred, Morgan Evans, Ava Meier, Joren Vipperman, Noah Vogt, (back) Robby Porter, Kyle Graham, Jace Grant, Micah Idema, Caleb Wallace and Riley Nielson.

 Courtesy Photo

Cody High School seniors recently participated in We the People.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.