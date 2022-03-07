Former longtime Cody residents Joseph H. and Betty L. Schultz celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday. They were both born in Cody and lived most of their lives there. They were high school sweethearts and married March 7, 1952, in Cody.
They have four children: Adora (Bill) Fryant, Lonnie (Sonya) Schultz, Donald (Su) Schultz and David (Denise) Schultz.
They also have 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Joe and Betty were members of several service organizations, including Future Farmers of America, Elks (BPOE), the Sage Creek Quilting Club and The Sage Creek Community Club.
Over the 70 years of marriage, they had many job opportunities including farming 40 acres, raising cattle, bookkeeping, raising four kids, Silvertip Construction and refinery/oilfield operator. Joe then worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish in Afton and Casper (Speas) Fish Hatchery. Joe became proficient at transporting fish by horse and mule pack trains into the higher mountain lakes of Wyoming.
Somewhere in the middle of all that Joe joined the Wyoming Army National Guard, where he worked his way up from private to sergeant. Joe then applied for and was accepted as a candidate for Commissioned Officer School. Upon graduation he earned the rank of second lieutenant. After years of challenging work and dedication Joe eventually became the Commanding Officer of the Wyoming National Guard artillery battery stationed at Cody and was promoted to the rank of major.
They made their way back to Cody and worked at Shoshone Garage, owned the Mobile Gas Station (Flying Red Horse), Dick Sol Ford and Lou Urban Motors. Betty was a daycare provider while attending Northwest College in Powell for her teaching certificate. She taught kindergarten at their home, two classes a day, but it seemed like a lot more. They opened Joe’s Service Center and RV sales, Joe was the CEO and Betty the CFO, bookkeeper, bottle washer, chief cook, motel maid and parts runner. They bought the 7K’s Motel and built the 7K’s RV Park, Sales and Service Center.
After they retired, Betty worked for the Buffalo Bill Historical Center.
Their entertainment was mostly fishing, fishing and more fishing with boating, hunting and camping thrown in. Some of their most memorable trips on Horseback were on the Thorofare Trail from Cody to Yellowstone Park, several trips to Hawaii, a cruise through the Panama Canal and adventures in Alaska (fishing of course).
They wintered in San Carlos, Mexico; Coos Bay, Ore.; Pismo Beach, Cali.; Black Meadow Landing, Aris.; and Truth or Consequences, N.M. Three years ago, they moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Cheyenne. They now spend their days playing dominoes, blackjack, going to book club, crafts classes and visiting with their many friends. No one is ever a stranger, and they are never happier than when they are with family.
Their hearts are and will always be with their family, and Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.