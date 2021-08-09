Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns this year with performances Wednesday in Cody and Thursday in Powell.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the troupe will perform “Cymbeline” at Canal Park, 1444 Alger Avenue below the Rec Center.
The next night “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be perfrmed at 6:30 at Washington Park in Powell.
The Park County Arts Council is sponsoring this season’s performances.
Touring in its 49th year, the company will travel over 7,000 miles during the season, running from June 16 through Sept. 8 performing in 61 communities in five states – Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington. All performances are offered free to the audience in local parks and public spaces, making them accessible to all.
“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking towards our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live free professional theatre,” said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director. “Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own.”
“Cymbeline” is one of Shakespeare’s later works. Although listed as a tragedy, modern critics refer to it as a romance or even comedy. It is the story of King Cymbeline of Britain, who banishes his daughter Innogen’s husband, Posthumus Leonatus, who then makes a bet on Innogen’s fidelity. Innogen is accused of being unfaithful, runs away, and becomes a page for the Roman army as it invades Britain. In the end, Innogen clears her name, discovers her long-lost brothers and reunites with her husband while Cymbeline makes peace with Rome.
One of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is set in Athens, and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot involves a conflict between four Athenians who run away to the forest. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.
These free performances are made possible through a generous grant from the Wyoming Arts Council funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature and from donations.
