As time passes, history has a way of forgetting people, but Cody artist Patrisha “Trish” Hennings is determined that the memory of Caroline Lockhart won’t fade away.
For years now, Hennings has had a desire to construct a life-size bronze sculpture of Lockhart, the former Cody Enterprise publisher, Cody Stampede founder and novelist, who died in 1962.
But following the recent destruction of her longtime home, the Lockhart Inn, Hennings’ dream became more urgent than ever.
“I’ve been thinking of making this sculpture for years, since I discovered Caroline and who she was,” Hennings said. “But especially with the Lockhart Inn being gone now, the project became more important to me.
“With the inn gone, there is no way for people to discover her now, and I don’t want her to be forgotten. I think a statue would be a great way to pique people’s curiosity about her, and to help tell her story.”
Hennings recently launched a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $50,000 for the creation of a sculpture of Lockhart.
Hennings first became interested in the Cody pioneer while performing as her in the Cody Monologues.
She said she was impressed and inspired by Lockhart’s unwillingness to give into society’s expectations for women at the time.
“She made her own fortune and wealth in the world, which is a thing women didn’t do then,” Hennings said. “She was just unstoppable.”
For the sculpture, Hennings said she is taking inspiration from photographs of Lockhart.
“I would like her to be on a horse, waving, and wearing her hat and culottes,” she said. “I want to make sure everything is period-accurate and something the real Caroline actually would have worn.”
If funds are raised and the project moves forward, it would mark a new milestone for Hennings, who has spent 20 years in the bronze sculpting industry including years working in the Caleco Foundry in Cody, but has never created her own piece. She said she is excited for the challenge.
“I’ve done a lot of work on other people’s sculptures, but never completed one of my own,” Hennings said. “The main challenge for me will be finding my own style. I understand proportions and muscle and bone structure and all that, but different artists have different techniques and textures that make their work stand out. I still have to find out what mine are.”
Hennings said the $50,000 price tag should cover the entire cost of the project, including the cement pad for the sculpture, and the transportation of the piece to its display area.
While the project is far from completion, she has tentatively considered a few potential locations for the sculpture, including in front of the Cody Heritage Museum and in City Park.
As of Feb. 24, roughly $200 of the $50,000 project had been donated. To contribute and learn more about the proposed sculpture, visit gofundme.com/f/caroline-lockheart-bronze-sculpture.
