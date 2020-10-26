COVID-19 has altered the way University of Wyoming Department of Music students perform for the public this semester.
The UW Jazz Ensemble is producing five videos instead of the usual live concert performances as in past years.
Last week, the 15 student musicians put together their first video on YouTube, performing the original composition and arrangement by jazz studies Associate Professor Ben Markley, titled “’Mon Back.”
“Over the summer, I decided that the UW Jazz Ensemble would record videos instead of giving performances,” Markley says. “With performance restrictions because of the pandemic, I thought this was the best course of action for the group and one that would offer some new experiences for our students. The students have bought in and are loving the process.”
He says the department purchased recording and video editing equipment through CARES Act funding. Because of COVID-19, all in-person rehearsals have been significantly limited for safety precautions.
Students in this ensemble are learning to use recording software and equipment in a process called overdubbing.
“In a time that has proven difficult for everyone, the UW Jazz Ensemble students are creating work they can share with the world, while simultaneously learning about recording technology that will serve them in a variety of ways,” he adds.
Markley’s “’Mon Back,” from a previous recording on his latest album, “Slow Play,” was adapted and arranged for a big-band instrumentation featuring 16 different musicians from across the nation.
That inspiration led the Ben Markley Big Band to play different instruments on his original tune, all recorded from the band members’ home bases.
The successful video helped Markley shape his decision to apply that to his own jazz students.
