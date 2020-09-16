Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 1, 9:48 a.m., 500 Road 3FK. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 57 minutes.
Sept. 1, 5:44 p.m., 497 Pauley. Report of fire on Cedar Mountain, no fire, 5 units and 25 personnel responded. Tim in service: 46 minutes.
Sept. 3, 5:23 p.m., MP 20 US 14-16-20. Motor vehicle accident, canceled, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Sept. 5, 1:55 a.m., 1800 8th Street. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 11 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Sept. 7, 5:48 p.m., 30 Carter Mountain Road. Chimney fire, investigated, 5 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 12 minutes.
Sept. 8, 6:20 a.m., MP 68 WYO 120 S. One vehicle accident, unable to locate, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 10 minutes.
Sept. 11, 202, Crossfire Trail and 1AB. Truck on fire, canceled, incident in Clark. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Sept. 12, 9:58 p.m., 1319 Sunset Boulevard N. Light ballast, investigated, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
Sept. 12, 10:35 p.m., MP 103 WYO 120 N. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 35 minutes.
Sept. 13, 2:03 p.m., MP 23 US 14-16-20 W. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and did traffic control, 5 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours 27 minutes.
Sept. 14, 9:44 a.m., mutual aid to Powell, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 16 minutes.
Sept. 14, 1046, 707 Sheridan Avenue. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Sept. 14, 1411, 489 Road 3FK. Grass fire, extinguished, turned over to BLM, 5 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 49 minutes.
The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Samuel Zierlein and Melissa Zierlein
