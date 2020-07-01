The people of Cody could use a space, a public space, to relax and appreciate the artistic talents of western artists.
That’s what By Western Hands was thinking when the organization made a plan to turn a portion of the adjoining alleyway into a comfortable spot for community members and tourists.
By Western Hands boardmember Graham Jackson said a public space was originally a part of the plan for By Western Hands’ refurbishment when the organization started more than a year ago, but due to circumstances it was decided to focus solely on the business itself first. Now that the business has ran successfully for awhile, By Western Hands feels comfortable going forward with the plans for the public space.
Jackson said the group received a letter of support for the plan sent to the Wyoming Business Council. The Wyoming Business Council gave the plan an Open Summer Placemaking Grant of $2,500, and it has been earmarked for construction costs. The grant was made to promote the reinvention of public spaces to make them more attractive and usable for the public, which works for turning a few alley parking spots into a small space filled with carefully crafted benches, planters and more.
“We got a few Cody artisans working on benches and planters for it, and we will have bricks paved on the sidewalk,” Jackson said. “It will be a nice space for tourists and community members to sit and relax as well as enjoy the artistic atmosphere Cody can provide.”
Jackson said the point of the space wasn’t just a random nook in Cody for people to take a breather, but a place where artistic and aesthetic appreciation can be fostered. Artists demonstrations are planned when the space is complete, and other than being next to By Western Hands, the location is near other places in Cody known for artistic beauty and style.
“We’re going to capitalize on the artisans in town. I think that focus will greatly improve the space from what it is now,” Jackson said. “We can do art demonstrations for the kids, and adults can enjoy them as well. That’s what we’re doing for our locals, and for our tourists, it’s close to the big parking lot, it’s across from the Chamberlain Inn and close to galleries and stores on Sheridan Avenue, so we’re hoping that the synergy there will make it a beautiful and relaxing spot.”
A focus on community history is also going to be an important part of the space, hoping to engage and inspire the community with Cody’s past.
“We will have several historic plaques in the Public Space highlighting the site’s history,” Jackson said. “We believe, especially in today’s economic environment, rolling out a project for the benefit of our historic downtown will be a sign of progress and strength that is vital across our city.”
Jackson said that the space is currently fundraising for the construction, and hopes to begin the changes this year so it will be ready for next spring and summer.
“We are going to have funds raised for the space, and we’re hoping that we can start this year,” Jackson said. “We have a contractor on standby, so we hope to reach out to the committee and do some fundraising.”
Those who wish to help raise funds, donate money, or wants to contribute to the art of the space are free to contact her by phone or email, at (307) 250-0802 or grahamincody@yahoo.com.
