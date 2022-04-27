The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is partnering with Christ Episcopal Church for a “weed pull” on the Paul Stock Trails on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Volunteers will target invasive cheat grass in an attempt to restore native grasses to the area.
The Paul Stock land and trails are owned by the Center of the West, but the trails are maintained by the City of Cody and other volunteer groups. The public has free access.
“Residents of Cody really cherish these trails, and they don’t want to see the area overrun with cheat grass,” said Emily Buckles, Natural Science Educator at the Center of the West. “We are pleased that the public is motivated to try to stop the spread of these invasive grasses.”
Those interested in joining the Weed Pull should wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes, and to bring a pair of work gloves.
Participants are asked to gather at the trailhead to the Paul Stock Nature Trail near River View Drive at 1 p.m.
