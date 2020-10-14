The Northwest College Music Department is hosting an outdoor concert at Washington Park in Powell Saturday at 2 p.m.
Area residents are invited to enjoy the fall weather and join faculty and students as they perform pieces from their fall repertoire.
A variety of ensembles will perform at the event including the Wind Ensemble, directed by Dr. Zach Paris; Collegiate Chorale, directed by Dr. Lara Moline and accompanied by Dr. Kristofer Michaels; Jazz Band (Paris); Studio Singers (Moline); Jazz Combo 1 (Paris); Jazz Combo 2, directed by Dr. Tristan Eggener; Jazz Combo 3 (Paris); Contemporary Vocal Ensemble (Moline); Woodwind Quintet, directed by Michael Jaycox; Trombone Choir, directed by Rick Parmer; Guitar Ensemble directed by Ed Cook; and the Percussion Ensemble (Paris).
Students will be performing a wide sampling of music including, but not limited to, “Phoenix Remix” by Rod Howell and “Pick up the Pieces” by Average White Band, both arranged by Eggener for Jazz Combo 2.
In addition, the Guitar Ensemble will perform “Tudelsack (Now Let Us to The Bagpipes Sound)” by JS Bach and “Fly Me to The Moon” by Bart Howard.
The Woodwind Quintet will share “Deux Pieces” by J. Ropartz, while vocal ensembles will sing pieces such as “Jambo” arr. by Jacob Narverud, “Dreams of Thee” by Eric Barnum, “Stand Together” by Jim Papoulis, “Le Nommage” written by Kerry Marsh and Julia Dollison, “Nobody Love” arranged by Matthew Chalmers, “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” from “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Do Re Mi” from “The Sound of Music” and “The Witch” from “Big Fish.”
Additionally, the Jazz Band will perform “The Legend” by Benny Carter and “Games” by Kris Berg, while Jazz Combos will share pieces like “Billie’s Bounce” by Charlie Parker, “The Girl from Ipanema” by Antonio Carlos Jobim, “Red Clay” by Freddie Hubbard, “Bag’s Groove” by Milt Jackson and “Blue Matter” by John Scofield.
Selections from the Wind Ensemble include “With Every Sunrise” by Robert Sheldon and “In Flight” by Samuel Hazo.
Finally, percussion will perform “Cenas Brasileiras” by Ney Rosauro and “The River” by Seth Adams.
Those who attend will be required to maintain social distancing and wear a face covering when possible. Concertgoers are also encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
For more upcoming NWC events, visit nwc.edu/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.