The Irma Flat Mothers Club recently gave $2,000 to local organizations as part of its community outreach program.
Donations of $500 each were given to Heart Mountain Free Clinic, Crisis Intervention Center, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), and Park County 4-H for their members’ breakfast booth at the county fair.
In addition to monetary donations, club members have sewn hundreds of aprons and catheter cover bags for the Long Term Care Center and Spirit Mountain Hospice. They have also sewn many port-cover pillows that provide chest cushioning from the rubbing or pressure of a vehicle seat belt by Cody Cancer Center patients.
Annual outreach projects include donations of both money and food to the Cody Cupboard, mailing of care packages to Cody-area and other Wyoming service people overseas, sponsoring the Long Term Care Center birthday party in May, and providing a meeting place for the Southfork 4-H Club.
Funds for outreach projects are raised through their biennial High Tea with the Flat Ladies. Hopefully, the next High Tea will be able to be held in May 2021 at the Irma Flat Club House at the intersection of Southfork Road and Bartlett Lane.
