CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Nicole Goswick; Goswick had her probation revoked and was sentenced to two consecutive 3-5 year prison sentences with credit for 179 days served. The State submitted a third petition to revoke her probation in February. That month Goswick was found in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia while inside a vehicle that had been stolen by another individual, and while her 4-year-old son was in the back seat. In June 2019 Goswick was sentenced to 6 years supervised probation, $900 in restitution and $650 in court fees after she pleaded guilty to permitting a child in the presence of meth and in a separate case, also pleaded guilty to permitting a child to absorb, inhale or otherwise ingest meth. Goswick was found with a meth syringe and tested positive for meth while staying with her son at a KOA campground cabin in Cody. After performing a lab test on her then 1-year-old son, it was found that he had meth in his body.
State v. Paula Perez; Perez has pleaded not guilty to 2 counts delivery of controlled substance meth and possession of more than 3 grams of meth. She is scheduled for a March 10 pre-trial conference and April 19 jury trial. Perez is accused of selling a total of 3 grams of meth to a confidential informant on two occasions last winter. In a separate incident she is also accused of possessing meth in the presence of a child during a Powell traffic stop in October.
State v. Aaron Julian; Julian has pleaded not guilty to aiding or abetting another person in the intent to commit theft and theft of property valued $1,000 or less. He is scheduled for a March 10 pre-trial conference and April 19 jury trial. Julian is accused of helping another individual steal a fishing pole from a Powell garage. He is still in custody with an $8,000 cash only bond.
State v. Jenna Lepage; Lepage had her bond set at $5,000 cash only and is now permitted to leave Park County, but is still in custody. She is scheduled for a March 10 pre-trial conference and April 19 jury trial. Lepage is accused of stealing a fishing pole from a Powell garage.
State v. Ryan Eskeli; Eskeli is charged with 3 counts of receiving or delivering child porn, charges carrying up to a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines. He is accused of receiving and distributing photos and videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls performing sexual acts from 2020-2021 on the internet.
