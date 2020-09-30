CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Erin Clark; A charge for possession with intent to deliver meth was dismissed and Clark pleaded guilty to conspiracy to delivery of meth. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. Clark will be eligible to have her probation modified in 1 year. She was also assessed $325 in court fees that she must pay back at a rate of $25 per month. Clark was accused of selling meth roughly 50 times 2017-2018 to co-conspirator Bill Lee.
State v. Robert Demoney; A 3 p.m. Oct. 16 evidentiary hearing was set for Demoney. Demoney is accused of being found with 5 syringes and other drug paraphernalia during a Cody traffic stop on Sept. 15. When given a urine test he was found positive for meth. He was on 3 years supervised probation from a February conviction for possession of a controlled substance in liquid form. Demoney is no longer in custody after signing a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
CIVIL ACTIONS
Park County Board of Commissioners v. Richard Zickefoose and Mallie Zickefoose; The hearing to discuss the preliminary injunction the plaintiff filed to stop the defendant from allegedly violating zoning rules was rescheduled to 9 a.m. Oct. 22. In July 2019, the commissioners unanimously approved commissioner Joe Tilden’s motion to penalize Beartooth Lodge, owned by Richard “Zig” and Mallie Zickefoose. The Zickefooses have been assessed a $750 a day or $635,250 penalty from when their infractions were originally cited by the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff on March 21, 2017, for having too many rental cabins at their bed and breakfast business.
