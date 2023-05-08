The Northwest College Foundation held its third annual Giving Day campaign Thursday, March 30, breaking its record for total dollars raised.
During this 24-hour giving blitz, much of the excitement revolved around raising funds for the New Student Center and the “Dee Havig Housing Office Naming Project.”
This year, 327 individuals donated $137,851 in support of the Dee Havig Housing Office Naming Project ($50,000), the additional funds for the New Student Center ($30,520), academic scholarships ($25,000), athletic scholarships ($4,851) and other program support ($2,525). Additionally, funds were raised for a variety of smaller program/academic projects across campus, totaling $17,190 raised and $24,955 with matching funds.
At the 75, 150 and 250 donor levels, a bonus gift was unlocked and added to the total Giving Day donations.
NWC’s Student Senate offered the largest challenge for the 2023 Giving Day by matching up to $25,000 to name the Housing Office in the New Student Center after longtime NWC employee Dee Havig.
Challenge sponsors included Dr. Tom and Rita Anderson, Dave and Sue Bonner, Clay and Lynne Cummins, Tim and Connie Hopkins, SBW & Associates, area State Farm agents (Jen Talich, Cody; Dave Blevins, Powell; Tom Newman, Lovell), the family of John DeWitt, and NWC President Lisa Watson and her husband Tom.
Some leadership gifts were used to unlock bonuses, while others provided matching gift funding for the New Student Center and Program/Academic Projects during incentive opportunities offered in the evening.
Watsons’ bonus was used to encourage participation from new donors by matching contributions.
Giving Day was a collaborative effort between the NWC Foundation & Alumni and many academic and program areas across the entire campus. Together, they raised awareness about the event and departmental projects.
Alumni and friends were engaged through printed mail pieces, social media posts, emails, the Giving Day website and a video. Throughout the entire 24-hour Giving Day timeframe, and even after the event, gifts continued to steadily come in through website.
Those who chose to give online once again had the option of sharing positive messages and stories about their own experiences at NWC. To see the messages and final campaign updates, visit the official Giving Day page at nwcollegefoundation.org/givingday.
The Northwest College Foundation secures and manages private gifts for NWC, supporting student opportunity and enhancing the College’s educational offerings. Through the Alumni Association, the office also facilitates connections with NWC’s 24,000+ alumni around the world. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with assets of $50 million.
To learn more, visit nwcollegefoundation.org.
