The town of Meeteetse in Northwest Wyoming will dedicate its new visitor center Friday at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a two-hour reception. The event is open to the public.
The new center will be located at 1906 State Street just steps away from where famed outlaw Butch Cassidy was arrested in 1894. The center is managed by Discover Meeteetse, the town’s organization devoted to tourism and economic development.
“We are so excited to embark upon a new beginning as we celebrate our heritage and authenticity,” said Kristen Yoder, director. “We have some interesting stories and look forward to telling them.”
The visitor center will feature a help desk, brochure racks, Shoshone National Forest map, free wifi and complementary coffee.
Meeteetse traces its roots to 1877 when Otto Franc first visited and made plans to relocate. He started the Pitchfork Ranch two years later bringing cattle from Texas and Montana. With a population of less than 500, Meeteetse has changed little over the years and is enjoyed by visitors seeking a quiet and authentic experience.
