The Sheridan VA Health Care System announced today that registration is now open for a virtual listening session May 6 at 1 p.m., to hear from Veterans and the communities the system serves.
This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June 2021 to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.
“We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities we serve to understand their vision for VA health care,” said Pam Crowell, Sheridan VA Health Care System Director. “We want to ensure we continually improve on care so we can have the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come. The best way to do that is hear directly from those we serve.”
These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register for the Sheridan VA Health Care System’s listening session, please visit the following and scroll down to “VISN 19: Rocky Mountain Network” gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.
