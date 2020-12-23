Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 15, 9:10 p.m., 1708 32nd Street. Structure fire, extinguished, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Skirting on trailer home caught fire, minor damage. Time in service: 57 minutes.
Dec. 16, 8:07 a.m., , 1401 Salsbury. Hit gas line, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Dec. 17, 1:10 p.m., U.S. 14A and Road 2AB. Motor vehicle crash, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 50 minutes.
Dec. 18, 7:46 a.m., Two car crash, extricated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service : 1 hour 15 minutes.
Dec. 20, 7:46 a.m., 513 18th street. downed power line 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 8:20 a.m.
Dec. 10, 3 p.m., 4600 U.S. 14-16-20 West, smoke in tunnel, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Dec. 21, 10:41 a.m., 9670 WYO 120 N. Possible CO alarm, 2 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
Dec. 21, 7:23 p.m., 230 Roberts Street. Structure fire, 6 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 9:52 p.m.
Dec. 21, 7:38 p.m., 720 Lindsay Lane. Alarm, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 a.m.
